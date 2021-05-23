Delhi Police Denies Reports of Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Arrest
A Senior Official of Delhi Police on Sunday denied reports that India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been arrested. On Saturday, it was widely reported that the decorated wrestler was nabbed by Delhi Police near Jalandhar for alleged links with the murder of former international wrestler Sagar Dhankar.
“Wrestler Sushil Kumar has not been arrested yet. A team of Delhi Police is present in Punjab,” a Senior Official of Delhi Police told ANI.
IANS also reported that His associate Ajay Kumar, accused in the case, has also been arrested.
On May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail in New Delhi’s Rohini court, but the court rejected his bail plea. Last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for feedback on the celebrated wrestler who was absconding since May 4.
On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Dhankar due to injuries he sustained during the brawl.
The Delhi court had also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar.
Delhi Police issued a lookout notice for Kumar.
