Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application process for 5,846 posts ends today; apply on ssc.nic.in

The Delhi Police constable (executive) male and female online application process will end today. The registration process for recruitment to fill 5,846 vacancies began on 1 August. Candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in by 11:30 pm.

Of the total vacancies, 3,433 are for men and 1,944 are for women. There are 243 posts for male constables in the ex-servicemen and others category, and 226 post for women in the same category.

Candidates applying should be minimum of 18 years and maximum of 25 years (as on 1 July 2020).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, applicants should have passed their Class 12 from a recognised board.

Educational qualification is relaxable up to Class 11 pass for the children of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders of Delhi Police only.

Male applicants must have a valid driving licence for LMV (motorcycle or car) as on the date of PE&MT. A learner license will not be accepted.

A report by The Times of India said that the SSC will hold conduct the exam from 27 November to 14 December. It will be a computer-based examination (CBD) and will be in English and Hindi language only.

The exam will have objective type multiple choice paper with 100 questions of 1 mark each. It will have four sections " general knowledge and current affairs of 50 marks, reasoning of 25 marks, numerical ability of 15 marks, and computer fundamentals of 10 marks.

Candidates will get 90 minutes to answer the exam. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The written exam will be followed by physical endurance and measurement test. There will be a medical exam of the recommended candidates.

An application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid by the candidates. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and ex-servicemen, and women candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Candidates who get selected for constables (executive) in Delhi Police posts will get a salary between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100. For details on the SSC Delhi Police recruitment 2020, click here

Here's the direct link to apply - ssc.nic.in/Portal/Apply

