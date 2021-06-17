Delhi Police Constable Physical Test To Begin From 28 June

Delhi Police has released the schedule of physical efficiency and measurement test (PE&MT) for the recruitment of male and female constables.

The test is scheduled to begin form 28 June, and will go in till 26 July.

The official notice released by Delhi Police reads, "All candidates shortlisted for physical endurance and measurement test scheduled to commence from June 2021 at Delhi are hereby informed that their scheduled PE&MT with date and venue name has been uploaded on the website."

The list of candidates shortlisted for physical efficiency and measurement test and schedule for the same is available on Delhi Police’s official website: delhipolice.nic.in.

How to Check Shortlisted Candidates

Visit the official website of Delhi Police: delhipolice.nic.in

Click on 'Direct recruitment of the post of Constable (EXE.)Male & Female in Delhi police-2020 through the SSC-Regarding for PE&MT Schedule', link on the homepage

You will be directed to a new webpage

Click on the notice link there

You will be directed to a PDF

Look for your name against your roll number and date of the test

Download and save the PDF for future use

According to the official notice, the admit card for physical efficiency and measurement test will be available for download shortly on Delhi Police's official website.

Delhi Police has further asked the shortlisted candidates to attend the test at 5 am.

For more details regarding Delhi Police constable recruitment, candidates can check the official website.

