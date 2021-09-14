Delhi Police Busts Terror Module, Arrests 6 Including 2 Pak-Trained Terrorists

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 14 September, busted a terror module and arrested six including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, said DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, according to ANI.

Explosives and firearms were also reportedly recovered in the multi-state operation.

As per the Delhi Police Special Cell, a total of six people, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, have been arrested.

The Delhi Police has also reportedly said that the suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country.

Earlier, in July, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had made five arrests in connection with another alleged terror plot.

The UP ATS had also said that it had uncovered “a big terror module” following arrests of the two suspects.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)

