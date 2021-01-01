Delhi Police arrests manager of bar and cafe for violation of covid guidelines on Dec 31 night

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The manager of a bar and cafe in the Nehru Place area was arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines on the intervening night of December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, police said.

"A bar and cafe in Nehru Place was found violating COVID-19 guidelines on the intervening night of December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. A case has been registered and its owner arrested," said the Delhi Police.

According to police, there was a crowd of people who were served 'Hukka' and alcohol. Moreover, the guidelines of social distancing were not followed by them.

On interrogation, the manager was asked about the license/permission of Bar as well as Cafe but he could not produce any license or permission and could not give any satisfactory reply in this regard. Moreover, the manager violated the directions of night curfew issued by the Delhi Government in view of coronavirus epidemic, the police said.

Police added, "FIR registered under sections 188/269/270 of IPC, 3 Epidemic Disease Act and 4/21 (1) COTPA Act has been registered and accused was arrested." (ANI)