Delhi: People Going Abroad for Studies Can Get 2nd Covishield Jab

Starting Monday, 14 June, those travelling abroad for studies, work, and sport events can get their second dose of the Covishield vaccine at a dedicated vaccine facility.

The Delhi government has set up the centre at Navyug School, Mandir Marg, for those who need to travel internationally before 31 August. Those eligible for the jab will include:

Students who have to take undertake foreign travel for the purpose of education

For police persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries

Athletes, sportspersons, and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending international Olympic Games Tokyo.

Moreover, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to offer relaxation in the time between the two vaccine doses.

Vaccines at this centre will be for people travelling abroad, who have completed 28 days after their first Covishield dose.

A passport will have to be used as an ID document for eligible people and documents to prove reason for foreign travel will have to be carried.

However, AAP MLA Atishi on Sunday, presenting the Delhi vaccination bulletin, stated that the government now has less than two days’ stock of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and less than one day of Covishield stock for those in the 18 to 44 age group.

“In Delhi, 30 percent of the total population above the age of 18 years has been given the first dose of the vaccine. So far, 46,33,650 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, which is 30 percent of Delhi’s population above 18 years of age,” she said.

Atishi added, “Apart from this, over 14 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine… We would like to appeal to the central government to maintain a regular supply of vaccines for the youth of 18 to 44 years. Because the more vaccines we make available to the youth, the more hesitation about the vaccine will be removed.”

