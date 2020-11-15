Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh May Witness Rainfall Today, Air Quality in National Capital Likely to Improve, Says IMD

New Delhi, November 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the several regions in North India are expected to witness drizzle and rain on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD informed that there are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The official added that the air quality in Delhi and other neighbouring state is expected to improve due to wind and rain.



The air quality in the national capital worsened post Diwali and a thick blanket of smog enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning. Pollution level shot up and entered the 'severe' and 'very poor' categories, resulting in poor visibility in several areas. The overall air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 468 in the 'severe' category, the highest level of air pollution. The city recorded an overall AQI of 414 at 4 pm on Saturday and later soared to 454 by 10 pm.

There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain: Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD pic.twitter.com/Rc5CwWq8QU — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020





In Ghaziabad and Noida, the air qualuity deteriorated to 'severe' category and remained 'very poor' in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday. Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).