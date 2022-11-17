Delhi murder: Bumble to be 'available' to India police in Shraddha Walkar case

Shraddha Walkar was killed in May

Dating app Bumble has said it will "remain available" to Indian law enforcement agencies investigating a murder case that had made headlines in the country.

Shraddha Walkar, 27, was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, but her death only came to light this week.

Police have said that Walkar and her partner, Aftab Poonawala, met on Bumble in 2019.

They have arrested and charged Mr Poonawala with murder.

Police claim that Mr Poonawala strangled Walkar, chopped her body into pieces and dumped them in a forest near their home in capital city Delhi. He is in police custody and has not made any public statement yet.

The case has received plenty of media attention and has been trending on social media all week, along with gory details and sensational allegations often attributed to unnamed police sources.

News agency ANI had reported, citing sources, that the Delhi Police may write to Bumble seeking details of Mr Poonawala's profile and those of other women he may have met online.

A Bumble spokesperson did not respond to specific queries from the BBC asking if the Delhi Police has got in touch with Bumble yet, and how the dating app intends to cooperate if asked for details of members' profiles.

"We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority," the spokesperson said, adding that the team was "devastated" to hear about the "unspeakable crime".

