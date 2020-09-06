Delhi Metro resumes tomorrow: Expect cashless travel, empty alternate seats and longer stops

There is joy. And concern tinged with fear and uncertainty.

"Get ready for the next wave of infection transmission¦ reason¦ metro opened for all. When there were 200 per day cases, everything was closed. Now when it's 77,000 cases per day, government plans to open Metro. Can somebody explain the rationale??" asked one tweet when Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on 29 August announced, using the hashtag MetroBackOnTrack, that its services would resume from 7 September, 2020.

After a gap of more than five months and a week, metro stations and coaches of the National Capital Region will witness passengers willing to go through the restrictive, controlled and strictly enforced entry, travel and exit conditions.

The DMRC on 3 September put out a new travel protocol for passengers and preventive measures to ensure COVID-free metro premises and advised passengers that their trips, on average, would take 15 minutes longer.

The gates of all the metro stations are shut but one can see staff sweeping steps, wiping clean railings and grills.

When the gates open for the public on 7 September, regular commuters like Noida resident Varsha Kumar will see a lot of new features, all intended to make the different steps as contactless as possible.

The gates of all metro stations are shut but one can see staff sweeping the steps, wiping clean the railings, grills. Pramod Pushkarna More

They will also see the post-lockdown avatar of the metro, which a CISF jawan on duty at the Kaushambi Metro Station assured will be "far easier" than boarding a train or a flight. "Logon ko iski bahut zaroorat hai" (people need this a lot) he said.

Varsha Kumar, who works at a branch of a nationalised bank just outside the Barakhamba Road Metro Station in central Delhi, had got used to travelling comfortably in the Delhi Metro. It took a little over 45 minutes to get to work, she'd proudly say.

But ever since the first unlock after the pandemic, when some offices, including hers, opened, she had to put in quite an effort to reach work. She'd have to ask her husband to drop her to work or take an auto because she wanted to avoid a Delhi Transport Corporation bus. She'd been hoping the metro would restart soon.

The network

With 389 kilometres of track and 285 stations in the National Capital Region, the metro is Delhi's lifeline and the pride. With its frequency of a train every two or three minutes, the metro transported the public at a speed a car or a bus simply could not match.

For the public, it was also a journey in air-conditioned comfort.

In terms of network spread, speed, and state-of-the-art technology, the Delhi Metro compares favourably with the best in the world.

There was no particular peak hour on Delhi Metro, though officially, off-peak hours were before 8 am, from noon to 5 pm, and 9 pm onwards. On 29 July, 2019, DMRC spokesman proudly announced the highest ridership: a whopping 59,05,431 passengers!

It was a trend that continued through the year and into 2020, when the average ridership in February was 57.13 lakh passengers a day. In March. before the COVID-19 lockdown, the daily average was 46.53 lakh passengers.

Almost every "line" that makes for the web shaped Delhi Metro, is as crowded as any other, given the complete connectivity through 27 interchange stations. But the most used line is probably the Yellow Line going through Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, which has the longest underground section.

The average on this line is about 15 lakh passengers daily.

Varsha's journey now will be very different. At a press conference on 2 September, Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, explained how.

For one, fewer gates of the metro stations will be open for entry and exit. Typically, most stations have at least four gates opening into different localities. Post 7 September, one or at most two entrances and two exits will be opened to passengers.

