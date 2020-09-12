Delhi metro reopens all routes, to run from 6 am to 11 pm

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Delhi Metro resumed all operations on Saturday with the resumption of the Airport Express Line. All services shall be available from 6 am to 11 pm across all routes.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," DMRC tweeted.

DMRC resumed its services on the Magenta and Grey lines yesterday under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

Delhi Metro services continue to function for the sixth consecutive day post resumption of services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7, after a gap of more than five months.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in. (ANI)

