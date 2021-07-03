Delhi: Markets, malls permitted to operate from July 3

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permits the opening of all markets, market complexes and malls from 10 am to 8 pm from Saturday.

Market Trade Associations (MTAs) and shopkeepers of the market have been assigned the responsibility of keeping a check on strict adherence of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in their respective market places, violation of which would result in shutting down of the particular market immediately, Delhi government's order stated.

After assurance from traders that COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) will be followed thoroughly, the DDMA has allowed the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj, and its surrounding markets to open from today (July 3).

Earlier, Laxmi Nagar's Main Bazar and surrounding markets were shut for non-adherence of CAB.

The order further stated that the Chief District Medical Officer (East) (CDMO) will set up mobile testing vans, and a vaccination drive for the shopkeepers and vendors in the markets. (ANI)