Delhi: Man Murders 42-Year-Old Woman By Sliting Her Throat in Dwarka; Arrested

New Delhi, July 11: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed her 42-year-old South West Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Krishna. The man reportedly was in love with the woman who had started ignoring him for the last few days. Annoyed over this, Krishna murdered the woman. He slit her throat with a knife. Andhra Pradesh: Youngster Kills 3-Year-Old Niece in Vizianagaram, Slits Her Throat While She Was Fast Asleep.

According to a report published in India Today, the incident took place in Ambrahi Village of Sector 19 in Dwarka. Police received information around 7 pm on Saturday. Dwarka sector 23 police reached the spot and found the victim Monika Sharma lying in a pool of blood. Monika's husband Bitto Sharma had died in February this year.

The woman is survived by her 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. The boy lives with her maternal grandparents in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. Monika's daughter told police that the accused used to visit home to meet her mother. Krishna was arrested by the police. Police checked CCTV footage of the area where Monika used to live, and in one of the footage, Krishna was seen coming out of the victim's building. The Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident last month, a 21-year-old woman was killed by a stalker in a moving train near Madhya Pradesh's Sehore. The incident took place on a Bhopal-bound train. The accused was identified as Sagar Soni. He slit the woman's throat months after stalking her for months. The woman was a single mother of a two-year-old boy. Soni was arrested by police.