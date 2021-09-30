Delhi High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Rohini Court Shootout Incident

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, 30 September, took suo moto cognisance of the shootout incident inside a courtroom in Rohini on 24 September, reported Live Law.

"This is a grave matter and requires immediate attention," said a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

At least four people, including gangster Jitender Mann, alias Jitender Gogi, were killed in a shootout at Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, 24 September.

The bench also sought suggestions from the police, Bar associations, and law and home affairs ministries on improving the security measures inside the court complexes in Delhi.

"Because of the incident on September 24 at a district court in Rohini where firing has taken place, and three lives have been lost, there is a need for effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel, more CCTV cameras," the High Court said in its order, Bar and Bench reported.

'Tajpuriya Remanded to Three-Day Police Custody'

The bench sought suggestions on installing more metal detectors, an under-vehicle surveillance system as well as training more security personnel at all court complexes in Delhi.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had expressed 'deep concerns' over the shooting incident. Speaking to the chief justice of Delhi High Court, he had advised him to call upon the police and the Bar to ensure the functioning of the court was not affected.

Meanwhile, jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was remanded to three-day police custody in the Rohini court shootout case, reported The Times of India on Thursday.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday had questioned Tajpuriya, who is lodged in Mandoli prison, in connection with the murder of his rival Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini courtroom last week, PTI reported.

Tajpuriya is suspected to be one of the prime conspirators behind the shootout that took place last week on Friday. According to the police, Tajpuria had issued instructions on the phone to kill Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini courtroom.

Delhi Police Chief Asthana Assures Crackdown on Criminals

Meanwhile, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana assured crackdown on criminals to end gang wars in Delhi and said, "Those operating from jails to execute crimes have been identified and are being booked for criminal conspiracy," PTI reported.

Asthana said that "those associated with gangs should be busted, and appropriate and tough legal actions should be taken against them."

"Some of their members are outside jail, and they are committing crimes on their (gangsters inside jail) instructions," he said.

Asthana said the police was determined to "eliminate gang war in the city and make it safer for citizens". "It will take some time, but I must assure you that action will go on continuously till we are satisfied that all the gangsters are neutralized and taken care of."

When asked about mobiles phone being used from Tihar jail, Asthana said, "We have taken the appropriate measure. Some technical measures have been taken, and we will be coming out with the measure which we have taken very soon."

According to Delhi Police, assailants had opened fire at Gogi, who had been brought to the court for a hearing. Gogi was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to the injuries. Three attackers, who were members of a rival gang led by jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, were also shot dead by the police. The attackers had been dressed as lawyers.

(With inputs from PTI, LiveLaw, Bar and Bench, and The Times of India.)

