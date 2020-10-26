Delhi Health Min to Meet Mayors Protesting Near Kejriwal’s House

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, 26 October, will be meeting the mayors of all three municipal corporations who are sitting in protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

The mayors are protesting against the non-payment of salaries of employees of the corporation.

According to The Times of India, the ministers said that they would not move from his residence.

Also Read: IMA Slams Govt, Demands Salary for Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors

“I want to ask Delhi government, why they are spending crores of rupees in publicity? Delhi government is not doing anything. We request the CM to hear us and answer by when they will respond,” Mayor Jay Prakash told the newspaper.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association slammed the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi government stating they are politicising the matter instead of paying the doctors in Hindu Rao hospital.

"MCD claims that the Delhi government has blocked their funds while Delhi government claims that the Centre is not releasing the state's taxes. They are just passing the buck but where would it stop? Someone has to step out and take the responsibility rather than turning the grievances of the doctors into a merry-go-round," the IMA chief Dr Rajan Sharma said.

Also Read: ‘All Indians Have Right to Free COVID Vaccine’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

(With inputs from The Times of India)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouDelhi Health Min to Meet Mayors Protesting Near Kejriwal’s House . Read more on India by The Quint.