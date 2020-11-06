Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea of Nitish Katara's mother seeking protection in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea filed by the mother of murdered business executive Nitish Katara, seeking directions to authorities concerned to grant her protection in Uttarakhand, where she is shifting soon.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Centre to take a decision after assessing the threat perception of Nilam Katara, the mother of late Nitish, and listed the matter for further hearing on November 20.

Nilam told the court she has been provided security here since 2002 after the murder of her son by cousins Vikas and Vishal Yadav, and that at the end of this month, she will be shifting to Dehradun.

Central government's standing counsel Gaurang Kanth told the court that as it was a matter of a state, she should give representation to the Uttarakhand authorities.

Notably, an Uttar Pradesh politician's son Vikas and his cousin Vishal are serving life imprisonment in connection with the Nitish Katara murder case.

According to prosecution, they killed Katara on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002, after abducting him from a wedding party in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as they were opposed to his friendship with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas. (ANI)