Delhi HC Hearing Disha Ravi Media Trial Plea, Police Deny Leaks

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 19 February, began hearing the petition filed by arrested climate activist Disha Ravi regarding leaks by the Delhi Police and coverage of her case by various media houses.

On Thursday, Justice Pratibha Singh had issued notice to the media houses and National Broadcasting Standards Association, as well as the Delhi and central governments, on the petition.

The petition filed by Ravi argues that leakage of Ravi’s private WhatsApp chats, as well as alleged admissions and disclosures by her during her time in police custody, and the subsequent biased media reportage about her is

"“false, malicious and severely compromises the Petitioner’s right to privacy, right to reputation, and right to a fair trial.”"

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre on Thursday, had asserted that the police had not leaked any information to the media regarding the case. An affidavit on behalf of the Delhi Police has been filed in the Delhi High Court to this this effect, The Quint has learnt.

The court had said it would take up the matter first thing on Friday, when it sits at 10:30 am. Proceedings have begun before Justice Singh.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details from the hearing.

