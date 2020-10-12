Delhi HC asks BJP leader Rajeev Babbar to file reply to appeal filed by Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday asked BJP leader Rajeev Babbar to file a reply to an appeal filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders challenging the summons issued to them in a defamation case filed by Babbar against AAP leaders.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked Babbar to file a reply and slated the matter for next hearing on November 23.

On February 28, the high court had stayed the defamation proceedings in the trial court.

The court was hearing the defamation case filed by Babbar, who has sought proceedings against Kejriwal and others for harming the reputation of the BJP by blaming the BJP for the deletion of names of "voters" from the electoral rolls in Delhi.

"All the accused made accusations against BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of society, namely, Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims, among others. The reputation of the complainant has been damaged beyond repair," Babbar said.

Babbar has alleged that Kejriwal has not only defamed the BJP but also all the people who are associated with the party. (ANI)