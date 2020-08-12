Delhi Govt Hopeful About Plasma Therapy As It Helps Streamline Recovery of Critical Patients, Over 700 Units Plasma Provided

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's initiative of plasma banks has proven to be a boon for Covid patients in the national capital as the therapy streamlined the recovery of critically ill patients. So far, around 710 units of convalescent plasma have been provided to patients across hospitals in Delhi.

Country’s first plasma bank was started in Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on July 2, with an objective to provide convalescent plasma to patients. Within days, another one was launched at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP). This approach has been a crucial element in the Delhi model of Covid-19 response and is now, being adopted by other states as well.

“The plasma banks established by the Delhi government in ILBS and LNJP hospitals are providing free of cost convalescent plasma to all hospitals, including the central government, state government, private, and MCD hospitals in Delhi. Until now, around 710 units of convalescent plasma have been provided, enabling recovery of patients across hospitals in Delhi,” said CM Kejriwal.

What is Plasma Therapy?

Convalescent plasma therapy involves taking blood from a patient who has made a full recovery from the viral infection- or who has "convalesced" and administering it to the patient currently infected with virus. The idea behind the initiative is that the recovered patient has the antibodies to the virus in their blood to fight the disease.

So far, a total of 921 COVID-19 recovered patients have donated plasma at the ILBS plasma bank including 86 healthcare workers, 209 entrepreneurs, 8 media personnel, 28 police officials, 50 students, 32 government officials.

Experts across the world have claimed that plasma therapy can treat critically ill Covid patients. After several successful trials, the Delhi government established plasma banks for hassle-free access to the lifesaver blood component.

“The convalescent plasma has been provided to patients of all blood groups, including the rare blood group type AB for which 90 units of AB plasma have been issued. Apart from this, 171 units of A blood group plasma, 180 units of O blood group plasma, and 269 units of B blood group plasma have also been issued for the recovery of COVID patients in the city.” Kejriwal added.

Till date, 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age, and 322 units to patients above 60 years of age, who are at a higher risk in Delhi. The youngest patient to receive plasma is 18, and the oldest is 94 years old. Around 522 males and 188 female patients have been administered plasma therapy.

Following Delhi, states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat and Punjab have also opted for plasma therapy. Officials are requesting Covid-19 recovered patients to donate plasma in huge numbers to treat the severely ill.