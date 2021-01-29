Delhi farmer riots: For 'liberals', Capitol and Capital are more than a spelling gap

Abhijit Majumder
Updated ·2 min read

In one corner of India's internet, a dialogue from the TV show Bigg Boss has been going viral.

"Twada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta Kutta? (Your dog is Tommy, my dog is Dog?)"

In a now bigger part of India's web and popular discourse, however, the violent protests against the new reformist farm laws have taken over.

Frivolous as it may seem, the two are joined at the hip by the hypocrisy of so-called liberals and the western media. I specify western media because at least this once, even India's intransigent and biased Left-liberal media criticised the chaos unleashed on Delhi streets in the name of "peaceful farmer protests", with dishonourable exceptions such as a leading Kolkata paper that sought to even justify it in the headlines or a star anchor who lied on air about seeing a farmer shot in his head by the police when in reality cameras showed that he tumbled with his tractor while recklessly trying to breach a barricade and died.

But the hypocrisy of the western media was brazen. The same ecosystem that cheered the banning of former US president Donald Trump by Big Tech, qualified his claims at every turn of their phrase as "false" and "wrong" even in straight news copy, leave aside editorials, did not bother to apply any fact-check even in the face of Capitol Hill-like violence in New Delhi.

The Washington Post, for instance, ran columns by usual Narendra Modi-baiters who sought to justify the anarchy. The New York Times did the same in its commentative reports. This is now unsurprisingly, passÃ©.

India's rising new nationalism has spawned hostile press across the "liberal" western world, whose backing is itself in question. Some democracies like Canada have hosted openly militant anti-India movements.

Where is Justin Trudeau, who had expressed great sympathy for the farmers' agitation? Does he have even a word of condemnation for the Republic Day violence? Has he seen photos of Khalistan-embossed bracelets on show at the protests? Has he condemned hoodlums intimidating a highly restrained police force with swords, rods and bombs and forcing cops to jump 10 to 15 feet to save themselves from the murderous mob?

He has not.

Nor has the current US vice-president Kamala Harris, who had things to say about India's entirely peaceful, legislative changes on Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

You cannot condole and chide the breach of laws by one set of people in a democracy and condone the same or worse by another. That is what a large section of the"liberals" has done again.

It begs the question: Have the worst illiberal forces infiltrated the global liberal order?

If yes, who? Why?

Think.

Originally published

    Canadian tight end Antony Auclair is still having trouble accepting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home city. The Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFL's marquee game with a 31-26 road win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. So Tampa Bay will have home-field advantage when its faces the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. "I just don't realize it fully yet," Auclair said Thursday during a video conference. "I haven't been sleeping well the past couple of days, I'm so excited, man. "It's just a crazy year with COVID and all the protocols we've been through. Not having that many fans at games, it has felt so much different but it's unbelievable to be here." The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl. If the Buccaneers win, the 27-year-old native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., will become the 10th Canuck to play on a victorious squad. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., was a starter last year in Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, won't appear in this year's game. Last summer he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season, choosing instead to work as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility. Another Canadian, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., was also on the Chiefs' 53-man roster last year but was inactive for the Super Bowl and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers. All three players share the same agent, Montreal-based Sasha Ghavami. Auclair said Duvernay-Tardif has yet to reach out to him. But Auclair's goal this year was to meet up with his provincial counterpart in this year's Super Bowl. "That would've been sick just to play against him in the Super Bowl," Auclair said. "It might be in another year." Tampa Bay made headlines this off-season with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady, 43, who won six Super Bowls with New England, will make his 10th career appearance in the NFL's marquee game and is just the fourth NFL quarterback to reach the title game with multiple franchises. "He's got to be the greatest teammate of all time," Auclair said of Brady. "It gives you a lot of confidence to know this guy trusts you. "That's big as a rookie, that's big for a player like me who's not even from the States. Just to get his confidence and trust in you, that's a lot for me and a lot of guys." Gronkowski has established himself as one of the NFL's tight ends but Auclair said he also comes by his fun-loving persona honestly. "I'm with Gronk all day every day and this guy is funny," Auclair said. "Gronk is always smiling, it's hard to be down when you're around that guy. "It's cool to be around those guys. They work so hard and they're consistent with their work. They're very good examples for me." Auclair signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Laval and is the first player in that school's rich football history to crack an NFL roster. Auclair has started 20-of-40 career NFL games and is used primarily as a blocking tight end, having recorded just 10 career receptions for 84 yards with the Bucs. Auclair said not being very involved in the Bucs' passing game is sometimes difficult to accept. "Sometimes it's tough because you don't get as much credit blocking big guys," he said. "If I block a D-end and Gronk is catching the ball 30 yards downfield and scores, they won't see me out there blocking for him but it's called an assist. "Sometimes it's hard but I don't really mind it because I love my role and playing football." Auclair, who played quarterback before joining the Rouge et Or, credits Laval and head coach Glen Constantin for preparing him to make the huge jump from Canadian university football to the NFL. "The way he prepared me, the whole organization prepared me to get here just by doing things in a professional way," Auclair said. "The biggest difference was the speed of the game. "I used to play Canadian football in college and now I'm here in the NFL trying to figure out my English, the rules, everything was kind of hard at first. But I used to play football all the time growing up, I used to play Madden all the time growing up so I kind of knew those nuances." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press