Delhi Eases Lockdown Curbs: Most Activities to Be Allowed, Says CM

Delhi is slated to further ease restriction from 5 am of Monday, 14 June. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the same on Sunday, 13 June, as per ANI, saying:

"“After 5 am tomorrow (Monday), all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued.”" -

CM Kejriwal further said:

  • Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm

  • All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm

  • In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest

  • Essential activities will continue

However, the following will continue to remain closed:

  • Schools, colleges and educational institutions

  • Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes

  • Spas, gyms, Yoga institutes

  • Public parks and gardens

Further, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited

