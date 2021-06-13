Delhi Eases Lockdown Curbs: Most Activities to Be Allowed, Says CM

Delhi is slated to further ease restriction from 5 am of Monday, 14 June. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the same on Sunday, 13 June, as per ANI, saying:

"“After 5 am tomorrow (Monday), all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued.”" -

कोरोना के नियंत्रण में आने के बाद अब धीरे-धीरे दिल्ली खुल रही है | Press Conference LIVE https://t.co/FqeXsIWdU4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2021

CM Kejriwal further said:

Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm

All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm

In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest

Essential activities will continue

However, the following will continue to remain closed:

Schools, colleges and educational institutions

Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes

Spas, gyms, Yoga institutes

Public parks and gardens

Further, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited

