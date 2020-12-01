Delhi Doctors Hold Medical Camp for Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border, Twitter Hails them Heroes

As farmers continue to protests against the farm bills at several locations in and around Delhi, people have been extending solidarity and helping hand to them. Apart from activists, artists and civil society members, the doctors too have now joined to help the protesting farmers.

Doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safderjung Hospital, Hindu Rao and other hospitals of the national capital held a medical camp at Singhu border on Monday. Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti took to Twitter and said the doctors would hold medical camps at other protest sites as well. "Organised healthcamp for our Farmers at Singhu Border. Doctors from AIIMS, Safderjung, Hindu Rao & other hospitals of Delhi came in solidarity for #FarmersProtest (sic)," Bhatti wrote.

Organised healthcamp for our Farmers at Singhu Border. Doctors from AIIMS, Safderjung, Hindu Rao & other hospitals of Delhi came in solidarity for #FarmersProtest We will organise health-camps at all 5 sites of protest. #DoctorsWithFarmers #MedFraternitySupportsFarmers pic.twitter.com/XVOQ4n6c9S — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) November 30, 2020

The initiative has been praised by people and the team of doctors is being lauded as they extended their solidarity to the protesting doctors.

God bless You Dr. and to your team 🙏 — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) November 30, 2020

Congratulations to the doctors who extended their support and shown solidarity with the farmars through medical assistance. — Subal Banerjee (@SubalBanerjee10) November 30, 2020

Dil se aap sbka shukriya.. kissano ko sewa dene ke liye... — Pankaj Saini (@pankhusaini) November 30, 2020

Dr Bhatti and his team is not the only one ensuring medical assistance to the farmers. Dr Sarika Verma and Dr Karan Juneja, two surgeons from Gurugram, have set up a medical camp to provide all kinds of assistance to the farmers including medicines and complete treatment. They also distributed masks among the people asking them to maintain social distancing.

"We are here since morning and have done dressings for more than 20 patients and attended to 400 patients so far. We were so shocked and dismayed by the plight of the farmers that we decided to set up a free of cost medical camp here," Dr Verma said.

Dr Juneja appealed to the Centre to hold Covid tests for all farmers. "We should conduct Covid tests here. If there is any possibility of a super-spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous," he said.

As the agitation of the farmers against the new agricultural entered its fifth day on Monday, the sounds of Gurbani and the lessons of the Sikh Gurus were remembered on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Covered by tractor trolleys, the central stage of the protest site at Singhu resonated with the words of the Gurus (Gurbani) as the farmers who are addressing the gathering here are including them in them in their speeches.