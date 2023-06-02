From Delhi to Dallas: The Global Impact of Acharya Shree Yogeesh’s Purnam Yoga System on Health and Spirituality

In the little Texas town of Windom, the well-known Indian spiritual leader Acharya Shree Yogeesh has been creating waves in the fields of both health and spirituality. His Siddhayatan Tirth & Spiritual Retreat Center has served as an ashram and spiritual retreat since 2008, attracting visitors from all over the world in search of personal growth. It is located 90 minutes from Fort Worth.

When Acharya Shree first opened the retreat center, he also revealed his groundbreaking Purnam Yoga System. He had developed this practice while as a Yogi in the Himalayas and felt compelled to share it with the world. Purnam Yoga, in contrast to many current forms of yoga, places a focus on achieving mental and spiritual well-being via rigorous self-purification through intensive breathing and removing toxins from the body.

“It is for health, you need to be healthy to grow spiritually higher,” says yoga master Acharya Shree Yogeesh. A vegetarian or vegan diet with few processed foods is what he suggests eating to keep your body healthy and free of toxins. This, in his opinion, is crucial for finding one’s inner self and developing one’s spirituality.

Siddhayatan Tirth & Spiritual Retreat Center is frequented by a wide variety of people who are interested in receiving instruction from Acharya Shree Yogeesh. He’s known to be more spiritual than religious. His unique breathing techniques and other life-improvement lessons have attracted a large following thanks to his thought-provoking YouTube videos and spiritual books. Incorporating the Purnam Yoga System into one’s daily routine can help alleviate symptoms of stress, anxiety, sadness, and other mental health conditions.

The Sanskrit word “Purnam” translates to “perfect,” and this yoga practice is meant to help its practitioners reach that ideal state of well-being and harmony. Acharya Shree has been traveling the world to preach the teachings of the Purnam Yoga System ever since he first came to North America in the 1980s, making stops in Mexico, Europe, and beyond.

Those who have experienced sexual assault or trauma, as well as war veterans in search of peace and healing, have found a special ally in the Purnam Yoga System. “When they are physically and mentally sound,” Acharya Shree Yogeesh says of his students, “then they can practice the real yoga, then they can enter meditation, then they can practice spirituality.”

On May 13, 2023, the Siddhayatan Tirth & Spiritual Retreat Center opened to the public as a “Spiritual Disneyland,” where hundreds of families from Dallas and Fort Worth congregated to practice spirituality, mantras and meditation together. Because of his deep reverence for the Himalayas, Acharya Shree developed a 60-acre spiritual replica, pilgrimage destination, and meditation park that features scaled-down representations of Mount Kailash-Ashtapad, Lake Mansarovar, and Lake Rakshastal. The momentous occasion represented the ever-increasing influence of Acharya Shree’s Purnam Yoga System and spiritual teachings on well-being and enlightenment around the world.

For more information visit www.SiddhayatanTirth.org and www.Siddhayatan.org

