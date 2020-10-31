Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: DC Hand Praveen Dubey Debut, Hardik Pandya Rested As MI Opt to Bowl

In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians. With three spots left for IPL 2020 playoffs, the race for final four is getting intense. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Both the sides have made few changes. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel and debutant Praveen Dubey come in while for Mumbai Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson are resting so Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile make it to the playing XI. DC vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

While Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs, Delhi Capitals need one win to make it to the next round. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have two matches to go including this fixture. With three back to back defeats, Delhi Capitals are under some pressure. How to Watch DC vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV

DC Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje.

MI Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, this will be the second meeting between these two sides in this IPL. In the previous meeting, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious and defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets with two balls left.