Delhi Cantt victim died of suffocation as accused kept his hand on her mouth: Delhi Police to court

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Delhi Cantt rape victim died of suffocation as the accused priest had kept his hand on the mouth of the deceased while sexually assaulting the minor girl, Delhi Police told the city court.

According to the disclosure statement made by co-accused persons, "the accused Radhey Shyam kept his hand on the mouth of the deceased due to which she could not breathe and died of suffocation."

This was revealed by Delhi Police in a reply filed in the Delhi Court.

The Court has observed the disclosure statement, which is part of the chargesheet, while deciding the compensation to the victim's family. Thereafter the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar, in its order dated September 14, directed the New Delhi Delhi Legal Service Authority to immediately disburse Rs 2,50,000 in favour of the mother of the deceased victim child under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) told the Court that the parents of the victim child are stated to be extremely poor and are rag pickers, with a monthly income of less than Rs 8,000 and submitted that the family is facing a loss of income due to the untimely death of the minor victim child and frequent visits for police investigations.

The Delhi Police, in its reply, said that as per the disclosure statement of the accused persons, the accused Radhey Shyam and Kuldeep Singh took the body of the deceased from the room of Radhey Shyam to the hall with water cooler and kept her body on the bench. It further added that accused persons gathered at the crematorium ground and with common intention decided to cremate the dead body of the deceased to eliminate the evidence of rape and murder.

Delhi Police has also mentioned in its chargesheet extra-judicial confession where the accused person has confessed their offence before two public witnesses when the public barged in the Shamshan Ghat and nabbed the accused persons and started asking them questions regarding the burning pyre.

Story continues

The police also cited statements of public witnesses who had seen the accused person with the victim before the incident. Their presence at the crime scene has been ascertained by way of CCTV footage and call detail record (CDR) available on record. The police also said that the mobile search history of accused Radhey revealed that he was "addicted to porn content and sexually arousing material".

Delhi's Patiala House Court on September 9 took cognisance of the chargesheet filed in a sensational rape and murder case of a nine-year-old girl that took place in the Delhi Cantonment area recently.

Four persons Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhey Shyam and Salim Ahmad, who are in judicial custody, were chargesheeted as accused in the case.

According to the Delhi Police sources, the recreation of the Crime scene by experts showed no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler. In the initial stage of questioning, all the four accused claimed the victim died because of electrocution.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted in the case under the supervision of the senior officers on day to day basis and all the technical and other evidence were analysed and brought on record. None of the four accused has been given clean chit and SIT have got sufficient evidence to chargesheet all four accused, says sources.

The investigation also revealed priest was habitual of watching porn movies and he used to get massage from the deceased girl, confirmed sources from SIT.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation. Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case. On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said. (ANI)