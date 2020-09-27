Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Mumbai after bird hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back after a bird hit on Sunday.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit," said IndiGo in a press statement.

An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," IndiGo stated. (ANI)