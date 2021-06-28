Delhi Biker Beaten Up With Rod After Road Accident, Caught on Cam

A biker and his co-passenger were reportedly assaulted in Delhi's Palam area on Friday, 18 June, following a brawl that broke out when their vehicle allegedly grazed against a scooter, as per an NDTV report.

The altercation was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the locality, and a video of the episode being circulated on social media shows the rider of the scooter hitting the biker on the head with a rod, injuring him severely.

Also Read: FAQ: Delhi’s Latest Unlock Guidelines, What’s Allowed, What Isn’t

Two men, one of them carrying a stick, can be seen attacking the motorcycle-rider in the video, even as a woman attempts to stop them. The assailants can also be seen violently pounding the co-passenger's head into the bonnet of a nearby car.

The police has registered a case of assault against the assailants.

The family of the bikers, however, indicated that taking view of the severity of the injuries, a case of attempt to murder should be filed.

"An FIR has been registered in this regard. Both the parties are blaming each other. Probe on," the police told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)

Also Read: Heroin Bust Worth Rs 215 Cr: Africa-South India-Delhi Route Found

. Read more on India by The Quint.Delhi Biker Beaten Up With Rod After Road Accident, Caught on CamI'm Giving It All to Acting: Babil Khan Drops Out of College . Read more on India by The Quint.