Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Continuous to Be in ‘Very Poor’ Category, Likely to Enter ‘Severe’ Category on Diwali

New Delhi, November 13: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category even on Friday after a slight decrease in pollution levels. According to Central Pollution Control Board, several areas including the Okhla Phase-2 area was in 'very poor' category during the morning hours. On Thursday too, the national capital recorded its air quality in the 'very poor' category. The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 314. It was 344 on Wednesday and 476 on Tuesday. Experts and government agencies said that the air quality may enter the 'severe' category on Diwali night.

Experts believe that the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally on Friday. The national capital witnessed six 'severe' air days on the trot from November 4 to November 9, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. According to reports, a change in the wind direction - from north westerly to north-north easterly - was the reason behind the dip in pollution levels as it reduced the contribution of stubble burning significantly, experts said. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category after a slight decrease in pollution levels; visuals from the Welcome Metro Station area in Shahdara





The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the PM2.5 concentration in Delhi on Diwali is likely to be the "lowest" in the last four years if no firecrackers are burnt. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR post Diwali due to an increase in the wind speed. It added that light rain is likely on Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance.