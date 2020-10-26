Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Continues to Be ‘Very Poor’ Category, Likely to Improve Today

New Delhi, October 26: The air quality in Delhi deteriorated with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere and was in 'very poor' and 'severe' categories at several places even on Monday. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 405 in Anand Vihar and was in 'very poor' category at several locations in the national capital including Rohini, ITO and Dwarka. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which is the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, had said that the air quality could improve on Monday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

SAFAR added that the AQI is predicted to remain in the 'very poor' range, but without further deterioration. It said that some locations in the national capital had entered the 'severe' zone but that will be temporary as winds are expected to increase slightly. On Sunday, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 352. Several areas including Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana recorded "severe" levels of air pollution, authorities said.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 405 in Anand Vihar, in 'severe' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. The AQI is in 'very poor' category at several locations in the national capital including Rohini, ITO and Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/JYEttN9zgU — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020





The AQI was recorded at 346 on Saturday, at 366 on Friday and at 302 the previous day. SAFAR said the air quality in Delhi worsened mainly because the extremely calm local surface winds, which were prevailing since the last few days, are likely to increase slightly and may further pick-up by October 26. "Slow improvement in the current condition is expected by October 26, leading to a middle range of 'very poor'," it said.