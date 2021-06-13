Delhi: 255 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.35 pc, deaths under 25

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Fresh COVID-19 infections in Delhi continue to remain under 300 for the third straight day as the city added 255 cases in the last 24 hours and recorded a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent.

However, Delhi's witnessed a slight increase in daily Covid cases as only 213 fresh infection cases were registered on Saturday.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 24,823. The case fatality rate stands at 1.73 per cent.

As many as 376 people have also recovered in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to over 14 lakh. The recovery rate in the city now stands at 98.02 per cent.

The cumulative caseload of the national capital has reached 14,31,139 including 3,466 active cases.

As per the bulletin, 72,751 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and over 2 crore tests have been done so far.

As many as 83,286 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Among them include 52,928 who were given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while the second dose was administered to 28,358. Over 60 lakh people have been inoculated in the capital city so far.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all activities will be allowed in the national capital after 5 am on Monday except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.

All shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls but the markets will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity. Delhi Metro and buses can run with 50 per cent capacity. In autos, e-rickshaws or taxis, not more than two passengers will be allowed to ensure social distancing. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will be prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

Weddings will be not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital from April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister had announced the unlocking process from May 31 in a phased manner.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)