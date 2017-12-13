Delgado's 18 leads No. 15 Seton Hall , 1st Ld-Writethru

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) -- After playing solid defense in a win over Virginia Commonwealth last Saturday, Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard knew that his 15th-ranked Pirates had to keep up the pressure against old-time New Jersey rival Saint Peter's.

''I thought if we could get them a little out of a rhythm, we'd be in good shape,'' Willard said after his team held the Peacocks to just one field goal among their first 12 shots in an easy 84-61 win at the old Walsh Gym on the campus of Seton Hall.

''We played a little zone to make it difficult for them to shoot,'' Willard said. ''I loved the way we came out and played defensively.''

The Pirates' stifling defense enabled them to take an 8-0 lead and cruise from that point on. Seton Hall managed to push Saint Peter's farther and farther away from the basket with every possession.

''It was the same intensity that we had against VCU,'' Willard said.

''Saint Peter's likes to be able to run their own stuff and we didn't let them do it,'' said senior forward Angel Delgado, who scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, the 57th time in his career that Delgado has registered double figures in both categories. ''We pressed. We played zone. They couldn't run anything.''

''I think we set the tone defensively,'' said senior Desi Rodriguez, who continued his fine play with 17 points. ''We were able to close out, defend their shots and we were able to make some runs.''

Khadeen Carrington added 11 points and five assists, as Seton Hall (9-1) raced out to an early lead and never looked back, winning for the 20th time in the last 21 meetings against the Peacocks (4-5).

Davauhnte Turner scored 13 points and Nick Griffin had nine to pace Saint Peter's.

After Elijah Gonzales drained a 3-pointer to pull the Peacocks within 35-23, the Pirates scored the last seven points of the first half, capped by a layup by Delgado with 42 seconds remaining, giving Seton Hall a commanding 42-23 halftime lead. Rodriguez paced the Pirates with 11 first-half points.