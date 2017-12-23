Delgado's 15 points and 18 rebounds lead No. 23 Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard likes where his 23rd-ranked Pirates are entering Big East play.

''I think we're excited about being 11-2,'' Willard said Saturday after a 74-62 victory over Manhattan. ''I think we've put ourselves in good position heading into the Big East.''

But Willard has a lot on his plate, namely the suspension of senior forward Ismael Sanogo before the game, the loss of sophomore guard Myles Powell to an ejection during the game and the near-loss of freshman guard Jordan Walker, who left the program and returned last Tuesday.

''I'm not a happy camper,'' Willard said. ''It's been a tough week. You put time and effort into kids and you hope that you're guiding them the right way. When it goes off the rail a little bit, it's like a stab in the heart. I'm disappointed and sad. I'm not going to have a merry Christmas.''

Sanogo was suspended for something ''off the court, not basketball-wise,'' Willard said.

''I'm in no rush to bring him back,'' Willard said. ''You have to act in a certain way at this university. When you don't, then it's a big issue with me.''

Willard said that he had no real problem with Powell's ejection. He left with 40 seconds remaining in the first half, along with Manhattan's Rich Williams, after an altercation under the Manhattan basket, after scoring 13 points in the first half.

''Both teams were playing hard and aggressive,'' Willard said. ''Sometimes we have situations like this.''

Angel Delgado scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the way for the Pirates. It was the ninth time this season and the 59th time in his career that Delgado reached double figures in both points and rebounds.

''We just came here and took care of business,'' Delgado said. ''The Big East are real games now. We have to play hard and be aggressive and get ready for Creighton (the Pirates' next opponent Dec. 28).''