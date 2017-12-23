Delgado's 15 points and 18 rebounds lead No. 23 Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Angel Delgado scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Khadeen Carrington scored 15 and Desi Rodriguez added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to a 74-62 victory over Manhattan on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

The victory was the seventh in eight games for the Pirates (11-2).

Myles Powell had 13 points for Seton Hall before he was ejected in an altercation right before halftime. Michael Nzei had 10 points to give the Pirates five players in double figures.

The Jaspers (5-7) were led by Zane Waterman who had 18 points and Calvin Crawford, who had 10.

The Pirates put the game away with a 13-0 run in the first half, keyed by five straight points from Powell on a 3-pointer and a steal and thunderous slam and capped by Powell's layup off a drive, giving the Pirates a 36-20 lead.

Rodriguez and Powell paced the Pirates with 13 points each in the half, with the Pirates holding a 49-27 lead.

Delgado scored on a dunk and a free throw that pushed the lead to 54-31 with 17:40 left.

Patrick Strzala hit two straight 3-pointers to bring the Jaspers within 74-56 with 2:52 remaining.

The Jaspers then scored four straight points with the Seton Hall starters on the bench to slice the lead to 74-60 with 2 minutes remaining.

SENIOR LEADERSHIP

The Pirates are the only Division I team to have three players who have scored 1,000 or more points during their career in Carrington, Delgado and Rodriguez. All three scored in double figures Saturday and rank among the top 30 scorers in the history of the school, with Delgado moving past Donnell Williams into the No. 29 spot Saturday. Carrington ranks 18th and Rodriguez 27th among all-time leading Seton Hall scorers.

STRANGE SERIES LEAD

Although Saturday marked the first time the schools faced each other since 2005, Manhattan leads the all-time series 27-21. But the teams have faced each other only three times since 1985.