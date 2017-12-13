Delgado keys No. 15 Seton Hall over Saint Peter's

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) -- Angel Delgado had 18 points and 11 rebounds, his 57th career double-double, leading No. 15 Seton Hall to an 84-61 victory over Saint Peter's on Tuesday night in a rare game at the Pirates' old campus location Walsh Gym.

Desi Rodriguez scored 17 points and Khadeen Carrington added 11, as Seton Hall (9-1) raced out to an early lead and never looked back, winning for the 20th time in the last 21 meetings against the Peacocks (4-5).

Davauhnte Turner scored 13 points and Nick Griffin had nine to pace Saint Peter's.

The Pirates displayed a stifling defense in the early stages of the game to take control, forcing the Peacocks to misfire on 11 of their first 12 field goal attempts.

The Pirates scored the game's first eight points from four players and cruised from there.

After Elijah Gonzales drained a 3-pointer to pull the Peacocks within 35-23, the Pirates scored the last seven points of the first half, capped by a layup by Delgado with 42 seconds remaining, giving Seton Hall a 42-23 halftime lead. Rodriguez paced the Pirates with 11 first-half points.

Seton Hall scored the first four points after the break to take a 46-23 lead.

Freshman Myles Cale nailed a long 3-pointer, then threw down a monstrous windmill dunk off a steal to push the lead to 61-38, causing Saint Peter's to call another timeout with 10:29 left.

Seton Hall held a commanding 43-27 advantage on the boards.

OLD-TIME RIVALRY

It was the 88th meeting between the New Jersey rivals, dating to 1931-32. Seton Hall leads the all-time series 64-24 and has won 20 of the last 21 meetings. Saint Peter's lone win in recent years came in 2013, winning 83-80 in overtime. The programs met every year since the 1949-50 season before taking a one-year hiatus last year.