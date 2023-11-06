Do Delfi's (SGX:P34) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Delfi (SGX:P34). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Delfi with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Delfi's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Delfi has grown EPS by 28% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Delfi achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to US$523m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Delfi Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Delfi insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 2.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Delfi Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Delfi's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Delfi's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Delfi (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

