The Delfingen Industry (EPA:ALDEL) Share Price Is Down 59% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Delfingen Industry S.A. (EPA:ALDEL) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 59% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 32%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 24% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Check out our latest analysis for Delfingen Industry

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Delfingen Industry's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 3.7% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 26% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 5.02.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ENXTPA:ALDEL Past and Future Earnings April 11th 2020

This free interactive report on Delfingen Industry's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Delfingen Industry's TSR for the last 3 years was -56%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Delfingen Industry shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5.0% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Delfingen Industry is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.