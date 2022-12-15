Delegates at COP15 warned to dress warmly and bring extra socks as snowstorm looms

OTTAWA — If the weather outside is frightful, bring some extra socks and build a snowman.

For most Canadians such advice ahead of a major winter storm is unnecessary.

But for thousands of delegates at the COP15 nature talks in Montreal right now, a Canadian winter is a little less routine.

Organizers are clearly worried about safety as the snowstorm looms and had Environment Canada meteorologist Marie-Ève Giguère join their morning update today to help delegates prepare for a winter wonderland.

Giguère says people should walk carefully on slippery sidewalks, dress in layers, and bring some extra shoes and socks so they can keep their feet dry after wading through wet snow.

She says as long as people take the right precautions, they can even go out and have some fun.

"Keeping in mind these safety tips it will be ideal weather to build a snowman in a park," Giguère said.

Between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected in Montreal overnight Friday and through to Saturday morning.

A municipal official in Montreal reassured delegates the city is used to these kinds of storms.

As soon as 2.5 cm of snow falls, the city will deploy 1,000 workers in 1,000 vehicles to start clearing the snow.

When the accumulation passes the 10-cm mark, another 2,000 workers, and 1,200 more snow-clearing vehicles will be sent out.

But anyone thinking the conference might be delayed or cancelled because of the snow probably does not understand that for most Canadians, a snowstorm is just another day in December.

"During a snow day for Montrealers everyday activities continue. They're just slightly slower," Giguère said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.

