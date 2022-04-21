Dele Alli’s role in Everton rescue mission both highlights decline and hints at revival

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Jolly
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Everton
    Everton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dele Alli
    Dele Alli
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Lampard
    Frank Lampard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

It was one of those moments that felt emblematic of decline. James Maddison was skipping past Dele Alli when Everton’s January signing chopped him down to collect a caution. Maddison has the irrepressibility Alli once possessed, the combination of cheek and talent to suggest the future belongs to him. Alli can seem the lost soul, desperately looking to revive his past.

So far, so typical of Alli’s fortunes. In a tale of two English No. 10s, Maddison was the outstanding player at Goodison Park. Alli looked the afterthought, summoned for his first appearance in more than five weeks as much out of desperation as inspiration.

When Frank Lampard sent for the cavalry, it consisted of him and Salomon Rondon. One substitute was indelibly associated with Rafa Benitez, and was belittled by a section of the Everton support as a result. The other was compared to Lampard because he outscored his now-manager at the same stages of their careers. But when Lampard was 26, he was voted Footballer of the Year. Alli’s first game as a 26-year-old began with a bit-part role for a relegation-threatened team.

The mighty had fallen. Yet if Everton avert the steep drop into the Championship, they can reflect on an injury-time instant when Alli and Rondon combined and Richarlison scored.

It was the first notable contribution of the Englishman’s Everton career. It was far from even his finest moment at Goodison Park – that remains a remarkable goal as a teenager for Tottenham, from a glorious Toby Alderweireld pass – let alone anything to suggest he is back to his best but, as Lampard said: “Hopefully it can be a big starting point.”

Richarlison’s finish was deflected, perhaps Rondon’s assist was accidental and Alli’s role will not be recognised in official statistics but Lampard could reflect: “They made a big impact, they are both involved in the goal.”

Alli’s part was more resourceful than brilliant, more perspiration than inspiration, but he made the run on the right flank and managed to dig out a cross. “Something happens for you, then you get your bit of luck,” Lampard reflected. “He deserves it, he ran into the corner, he gets the ball back into the box and we score off it.”

It was a reminder that one of Alli’s great attributes was the ability to make things happen, that instinctive awareness of where to be and the innate swagger to shape events. It has deserted him in recent years; if his self-belief has felt diminished, so has others’ faith in him. Lampard brought him to Goodison but has never started him. Since a particularly lamentable cameo against Wolves, he had overlooked him. He turned to others, to Alex Iwobi to operate as the attacking midfield runner, to Anthony Gordon to play as a No. 10 against Newcastle, to Rondon when he required a goal at Burnley.

Each was a role Alli would once have seemed the logical choice for.

He remained an unused substitute when a fit-again Fabian Delph was parachuted back into the team. He seemed to be making up numbers on the bench in games when Lampard did not use his full complement of replacements.

Perhaps, were Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend fit, Alli would have remained a spectator again. Instead, with Leicester leading, Lampard looked for a game-changer. His rationale was simple. “We needed a goal and he has trained well,” he said. “In the last two weeks Dele’s training has been absolutely spot-on.”

Alli had been trapped in a footballing catch-22, needing match sharpness but not called upon when Everton needed someone sharp.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

“It is not easy when players are not playing regularly and you rely on their training levels to come in and affect things,” Lampard said. Alli had been ineffectual in earlier outings for Everton; in an instant, he turned affecter and a defeat became a draw. It may be transformative for Everton’s season and for him, but there have been false dawns in the past three years, games and moments that have offered hints of a renaissance under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, but which became exceptions to the rule in an extended regression.

Lampard was not getting carried away. “You have to work and fight through things with him,” he said. “We are in that process with him.”

Alli has become a long-term project for a club with a short-term imperative to stay up. For the first time, Goodison seemed to have restorative powers for him on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the story was ever going to be simple with Dele,” Lampard mused. “We all know how the last couple of seasons have looked and the high, high level of player he reached for a big period of time at Tottenham.” The Dele Alli story was once an uplifting tale, then a depressing read. Everton’s happy ending against Leicester at least offered a twist in the plot.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Red Sox edge Blue Jays 2-1 with just 3 hits

    BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits. Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi. Wong was called up from the minors Monday to replace catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Batting ninth and facing ri

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.