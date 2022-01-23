Dele Alli left out of Tottenham squad to face Chelsea as speculation grows that midfielder could leave on loan

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Dele Alli has been left out of Tottenham squad to face Chelsea as speculation grows that the midfield could leave the club on loan before the January transfer window closes.

Spurs are open to allowing Dele to go out on loan for the season half of the season after Antonio Conte made it clear he is not in his plans.

Dele, who is under contract until 2024, has been an unused substitute for Spurs in their two most recent games but he was not included in their squad for their trip to Stamford Bridge.

There has been interest in Dele but as yet not of it has been appealing to the 25-year-old.

But sorting out a loan deal is expected to be straightforward and it is unlikely to be an issue if the situation goes right down to the wire, with the transfer window due to close on January 31.

