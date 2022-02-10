Delcath Systems to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today that management will participate at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:



The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference February 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET This is a BTIG hosted event and will not be webcast. Please contact your BTIG representative for further information.





2022 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 18, 2022, at 9:20 AM ET Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/dcth/2630150



To learn more or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

Contact:

Delcath Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@delcath.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com



