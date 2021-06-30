Delaying seaside holidays until October half-term can save hundreds – report

People struggling to find an affordable UK seaside cottage this summer can save hundreds of pounds if they delay their trip until October half-term, according to research.

Analysis of 20 self-catering properties by consumer group Which? found that seven-night breaks are an average of 29% cheaper during the first school holiday of the academic year compared with August.

One cottage for a family of four in Conwy, North Wales, was £1,489 for a holiday starting on August 20, but just £769 on October 22.

A property for four near Sidmouth, Devon, was £2,895 for a specific week in August, but £1,515 in October half-term.

Delaying a trip until the autumn can also give more accommodation options, the research found.

In mid-June, Sykes’ website had a choice of just 19 properties in Cornwall for a specific week in August, rising to 525 during the October half-term week.

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: “It won’t come as a surprise that accommodation prices are cheaper for October half-term than the school summer holidays, but the price difference is probably bigger than most people imagine.

“For families who have been squeezed out of a holiday this summer by the eye-watering costs, it means there is still a chance to get away, with Which? research finding good availability in even the most popular parts of the UK.”