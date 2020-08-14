Delaying college in the pandemic could cost you: Study says students could lose $90,000 over their lifetime

Going to college immediately after high school has been a rite of passage for millions of students. Now, more college-bound students are considering a gap year amid rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the value of college instruction that may be partly or all online.

A new study out this week by SimpsonScarborough finds that 40 percent of incoming freshmen are likely or highly likely to not attend any four-year college this fall. Last week, Harvard reported that more than 20% of its first-year students are deferring enrollment.

But there could be a downside to delaying college by a year: the potential loss of $90,000 in lifetime earnings, according to a recent study from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That might seem counter-intuitive, given that the pandemic has pushed the jobless rate higher, prompting questions from families about whether it’s the best time to make a pricey investment in a college degree.

New York Fed economists Jaison R. Abel and Richard Deitz say that's missing the point. The pandemic has made a college degree more valuable, not less, partly because the prospects for people with only a high school diploma are far weaker in the pandemic than for those with a bachelor’s degree.

“We don't want to minimize the health considerations — those are very real — but we wanted to put the whole picture out there about the costs of delaying college,” Abel says of their study.

The jobless rate for high school grads stood at 12.1% in June, the most recent month for which data is available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By comparison, the unemployment rate for college grads was 6.9% the same month. That’s partly because college grads are more likely to hold jobs that can transition to remote work. A year earlier — before the pandemic brought the economy to a standstill — the gap was much narrower, standing at 3.9% for high school grads and 2.1% for college grads.

At the same time, the pandemic has narrowed options for gap-year students, with more hurdles to international travel and fewer internships available. With fewer alternatives to college, students are facing a limited set of choices that may make higher education more attractive, not less. For instance, before the pandemic, an 18-year-old high-school grad might have decided to start her career rather than enrolling in college and forgoing a year (or more) of income. But because of current high unemployment for high-school graduates, that trade-off looks much different — in other words, that teenager might not find a job in today's rough labor market, which means she would neither be earning income nor be enrolled in college.

The pandemic has changed the equation: “It's about what are you going to do if you don't have a college degree,” Deitz notes.

So how does that $90,000 in lost income come about? Mainly by foregoing the first year of income earned by a college degree — about $43,000 on average, the study found. A gap-year graduate would start earning that same income a year later, and never quite catch up. For instance, a 25-year-old gap-year student would earn about $49,000 on average, compared with about $52,000 for a grad who didn’t take a year off. That adds up over a career to $90,000, the study noted.

Of course, families and students are weighing much more than income and unemployment numbers, something that the economists acknowledge. “These are complex decisions and you have to think through them to make the best decision,” Abel says. “In thinking about the economic costs and benefits, it should be part of the set of information that's considered.”

Families say that they’re weighing much more than economics. Koloud “Kay” Tarapolsi says she’s relieved her 18-year old college-bound daughter recently decided to defer her freshman year until fall 2021. Her daughter was slated to start college this year at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design — halfway across the country from their hometown of Redmond, Washington.

