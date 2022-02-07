Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING — Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program.

The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained in Vancouver for more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19. He had to pass four tests before being permitted to fly to Beijing.

Canada's charter flights to Beijing were long gone by then, so Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month in Ottawa, had to fly first to Montreal for his fourth test, and then through Milan to Beijing.

Skate Canada high performance director Mike Slipchuk had joked if there was any athlete capable of competing well after taking the "milk run" to Beijing it was Messing, since his travel from Alaska is long for any event.

"Everywhere (Messing) goes is a two-day adventure," said Slipchuk. "But Keegan and his coach Ralph (Burghart), they’re very low key and they’re determined to be here."

He competes for Canada because his mom was born in Edmonton.

The men's short program begins at 9:15 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Messing's positive COVID-19 test meant he missed the team event, in which Canada finished fourth on Monday. Roman Sadovosky, the Canadian silver medallist, filled in for the men's singles skates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

