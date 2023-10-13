Delay sought in Gananoque arena group

Let’s give it a year.

That’s the message from Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands staff in regards to the working group to be formed with members of Gananoque and TLTI councils for the Lou Jeffries Recreation Centre.

“My view is that we give this a year,” said TLTI Chief Administrative Officer Stephen Donachey.

“We renew for the 2024 season, we get this working group up and running, and I’ll come back to council in June with a status update of what’s the status of this building, what do we see, what’s the vision and how do we get there. I think June is good timing because it gives us enough of a runway that if council wants to pivot and go in another direction with respect to the arena, there’s still time.

"Right now, the field is wide open for us with Gananoque as far as ways to collaborate and join forces and avoid duplication of costs. I think the working group will be the vehicle that we can start having some of these conversations with Gananoque.”

A group of representatives from the township and Gananoque will meet regularly to oversee governance and provide input on decision-making and long-range planning regarding the arena. The group will provide recommendations to township and Gananoque councils for approval.

Commonly referred to as the Lou Jeffries Arena, the Gananoque facility is actually named the Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre. It is home to an indoor rink surface.

The township and Gananoque have had a longstanding cost-sharing arrangement with respect to the facility. Each municipality contributes 50 per cent funding to budgeted operation and capital costs pursuant to a recreation cost sharing agreement. The facility opened in 1973 and sits 800.

Without the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands in some form of partnership with the Town of Gananoque, the Lou Jeffries Recreation Centre will become unaffordable for users and will likely eventually close its doors. That was the message delivered last week when Gananoque Mayor John Beddows, along with Couns. Colin Brown and Matt Harper, made a delegation presentation to the council of TLTI.

Beddows has said a number of times that he’s interested in exploring joint opportunities where TLTI and Gananoque can team up, because together the two sides are stronger.

“I think there is a political will at the council table in Gananoque to see more proposals for joint endeavours and certainly as we get unpacking the arena, I think there’ll be more things we can add to the table, more topics, more opportunities for shared programing,” said Donachey.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times