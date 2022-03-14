Delay for disabled drivers getting their licence is discrimination, says MP

Ben Hatton, PA Political Staff
·5 min read

People with medical conditions and disabilities are suffering “gross discrimination” from the DVLA with waiting times for licence applications taking months, ministers have been warned.

Concerns have been raised in Parliament over the agency’s performance given the impact it is having on people’s lives.

SNP MP Peter Grant said he is aware of at least one case of someone waiting 10 months, “quite a few” waiting six months, and of “several” losing conditional job offers owing to the waiting times.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s having a real impact on people’s lives.”

MP portraits
Peter Grant has accused the DVLA of discrimination (PA)

One 60-year-old HGV driver said he lost his job as a result of a five-month wait while renewing his licence, while a 17-year-old said a seven-month wait for her provisional licence is impacting her career and social life.

Mr Grant, MP for Glenrothes, said the contrast in service for those with and those without medical conditions is “almost certainly unlawful”, and warned that the Government could be facing “a massive compensation bill if they do not get their act together pronto”.

Speaking in the Commons, he labelled the situation “gross discrimination against people who have to declare a medical condition”, adding they are forced to use an “outdated manual system” rather than the online one.

Mr Grant told the PA news agency he stands by the description of the situation being “gross discrimination against people who have to declare a medical condition” that he used when raising the matter in Parliament.

This is because they are forced to use an “outdated manual system” rather than the online one, Mr Grant said.

The DVLA has acknowledged the “vast majority” of applicants waiting 10 weeks or more have a medial condition that must be investigated, with successful online applicants receiving their licence within days.

Mr Grant said: “The crux of the issue is that DVLA are failing to provide the service that they are supposed to be providing to a significant minority of the population. It’s utterly indefensible.

“The gap in quality of service between two groups within the population is so vast as to be utterly unacceptable.”

He added: “It doesn’t mean that anyone at DVLA has deliberately decided to discriminate, but if you look at the end product, one group of people is getting a very good service, one group of people is getting shockingly bad service and the characteristics, that group of people have, don’t justify that level of difference in the service.

“It justifies a degree of delay, it justifies the fact that it takes longer, it doesn’t justify the fact that some people get their licence in three days, and for some people it takes 10 months.

“And because so many of these people that have to apply physically will be doing that because of medical conditions or because of disabilities, I think you can make a very clear link of, at the very least, indirect discrimination.”

Return to work
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) building in Swansea (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jennifer Kirchacz, 17, lives in Windygates, Fife, and has epilepsy but says she meets the criteria for a driving licence.

She has endured a seven-month wait and her mother, Julie Brownlie, said: “I’m all for them checking with the specialists, but they need to do it in timely way and not discriminate against people who have a condition.

“I can understand a few days longer for processing, but to wait seven months to send a form that needs to be filled in – that’s just ridiculous.”

Mr Grant says such delays also have potential safety implications, warning long waiting times could lead to people not disclosing their full medical histories.

The DVLA said before the pandemic there were normally about 400,000 applications being processed at any one time, but there are currently just over 900,000.

Its paper applications peaked at 1.6 million in September last year, the DVLA said.

Transport minister, Trudy Harrison, in response to a written parliamentary question, said as of February 4 there were 178,926 driving licence renewal applications that had taken 10 weeks or more.

“The vast majority of these are applications where a medical condition must be investigated before a licence can be issued to ensure the required medical standards are met”, she said.

In response to another parliamentary question, Ms Harrison said that successful online applicants “should receive their licence within a few days”.

The DVLA said paper application services currently have longer waiting times and it says the service is expected to recover by the end of May, with medical services expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by September.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Our online services are working as normal and without delay.

“We handle millions of transactions every year and are currently issuing 200,000 driving licences each week.

“However, where we require additional information, such as from a driver’s doctor or where we need to refer the driver for an assessment, we would be wholly reliant on receiving this information before a decision can be made.

“Once a driver has submitted their application, they may be able to continue to drive while we are processing it, provided they have not been told by their doctor or optician they should not drive.

“We have recruited more staff, have increased overtime and opened new customer service centres in Swansea and Birmingham to help reduce waiting times for customers.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.