Delaware Lawmaker Sarah McBride Seeks To Be First Transgender Member Of Congress

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride announced a congressional campaign on Monday, seeking to become the first transgender member of Congress.

“This campaign isn’t just about making history — it’s about moving forward,” the Democratic lawmaker said in a statement. “To strengthen our democracy, we need effective leaders who believe in taking bold action and building bridges for lasting progress. In Congress, I’ll support a strong agenda that invests in workers and families, addresses gun violence, protects access to abortion and tackles climate change.”

McBride is seeking the sole Delaware House seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced a bid for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Carper.

The 32-year-old state senator has made plenty of history already. She was the first transgender person to be a state senator, the first one reelected as a state senator, and the first one to address a major party’s national convention in 2016.

McBride’s congressional campaign comes in a time of increased attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. Republican presidential candidates have vowed to restrict transgender rights across the country, and many states and localities run by GOP officials are moving to pass or have already passed measures doing so.

“Everyone deserves a member of Congress who sees them and respects them,” McBride said in her statement on Monday. “During a time when too many politicians want to divide us, I promise to be a leader that blocks out the noise and focuses on what really matters. I look forward to earning the votes of Delawareans across our great state and continuing to prove that small states can do big things.”