Delaware hosts UNC Wilmington following Newby's 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-5, 8-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-12, 4-6 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces Delaware after Donovan Newby scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington's 80-70 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have gone 7-3 at home. Delaware ranks fourth in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Izaiah Pasha averaging 3.0.

The Seahawks are 8-2 against conference opponents. UNC Wilmington scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Delaware averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 80.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 77.8 Delaware allows to opponents.

The Fightin' Blue Hens and Seahawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pasha is averaging 10.6 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens. John Camden is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Newby is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin' Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press