Delaware Blue Coats to Break Ground on 76ers Fieldhouse

The 76ers will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the 76ers Fieldhouse — which is home to Philadelphia's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats — on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Located in Wilmington, Delaware, the facility is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the team will start playing there in the 2018–2019 season.

In addition to a 2,5000-seat arena for the Blue Coats, the multi-sport complex will feature three full-size professional basketball courts, two indoor turf soccer fields, a world-class sports performance and athletic training area, as well as retail and office space. It will serve as a youth training center.

The 76ers Fieldhouse is being built with a parternership between Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and The Buccini/Pollin Group.

Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck, Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand, Delaware Blue Coats President Larry Meli, NBA G League President Malcolm Turner and others will speak at the ceremony.

"The Philadelphia 76ers are truly the Delaware Valley’s team, and we’re fortunate to have an incredible fanbase across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware," Heck said in an earlier press release. "We are thrilled to partner with BPG on 76ers Fieldhouse in Delaware to serve as home to both our NBA G League team and hundreds of youth teams and athletes each year. We’ve set out to create a facility in a city on the rise like Wilmington for our NBA G League team that furthers the 76ers’ commitment to being leaders in sports performance and athlete care."