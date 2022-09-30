Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities 'Is One of Those Nightmare Specials' — Watch Trailer for Netflix Horror Anthology
There’s a little (scary) something for everyone in the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix’s upcoming horror anthology.
Narrated by series creator and Rod Serling-like host del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities promises “unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy.”
The eight-episode anthology premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25, rolling out two stories a day through Friday, Oct. 28 — just in time for Halloween weekend.
Watch the trailer above.
The eight installments, release order TBD, are as follows:
THE AUTOPSY
Cast: F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts
Writer: David S. Goyer (based on a short story by Michael Shea)
Director: David Prior
DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE
Cast: Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, Tenika Davis
Writer: Mika Watkins (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)
Director: Catherine Hardwicke
GRAVEYARD RATS
Cast: David Hewlett
Writer: Vincenzo Natali (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner)
Director: Vincenzo Natali
LOT 36
Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché
Writer: Regina Corrado (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)
Director: Guillermo Navarro
THE MURMURING
Cast: Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway
Writer: Jennifer Kent (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)
Director: Jennifer Kent
THE OUTSIDE
Cast: Kate Micucci, Martin Starr
Writer: Haley Z. Boston (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll)
Director: Ana Lily Amirpour
PICKMAN’S MODEL
Cast: Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Oriana Leman
Writer: Lee Patterson (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)
Director: Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil)
THE VIEWING
Cast: Peter Weller, Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, Steve Agee, Michael Therrialt, Saad Siddiqui
Writer: Panos Cosmatos
Director: Panos Cosmatos with Aaron Stewart-Ahn
Which of the Curiosities are you most anticipating?
