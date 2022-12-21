Del Monte Foods Partners With Nonprofits To Nourish Communities and Grow Good for a Healthier Tomorrow

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Del Monte Foods, Inc.:

As part of its Growers of Good purpose to grow a healthier and more hopeful tomorrow, Del Monte Foods, Inc. is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations in its mission to nourish people, the planet and communities.

Nonprofit Partnerships

Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Starting in 2022, Del Monte Foods partnered with the nonprofit Alliance for a Healthier Generation to reach 7.5 million students and their families through the signature "Nourishing Families By Nourishing Schools" program. The program is focused on improving whole health equity by bringing nutrition education and resources to students and families across the country to help them improve their overall health.

National Black Farmers Association

Through its partnership with the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA), Del Monte Foods supports the organization's education and advocacy efforts focused on civil rights, land retention, access to public and private loans, education, agricultural training and rural economic development for Black and other small farmers.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Every year, the Crystal Bridges Museum in Northwest Arkansas serves 50,000 K-12 students through their School Visit Program. Since 2014, Del Monte Foods has supported the museum and currently sponsors the School Visit Program enabling classrooms to participate completely free of charge. Each classroom receives stipends to cover transportation and substitute teacher fees, as well as a free healthy lunch while at the museum. Providing a free lunch for every student is especially critical in removing barriers to access as most schools in the region enroll a majority of students in free/reduced lunch programs.

Farming for the Future Foundation

Farming for the Future Foundation is working to connect with area educators and agriculture experts. Located in the heart of Wisconsin, the nonprofit is developing a teaching farm, children's museum, science center and a community workshop all rolled into an engaging celebration of food and farming. Through Del Monte Foods' support, the venue will soon bring people together on a journey into the world of modern agriculture, where visitors can meet the people behind food production, build new science and engineering skills, as well as learn through play and exploration.

Employee Resource Group Specific Donations

Each of Del Monte Foods' Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) is allocated funds each year to donate to the charities of their choice, including past recipients such as:

Product Donations

In addition to supporting nonprofit organizations, the company generously donates food when and where it is most needed, including through partnerships with Feeding America, Convoy of Hope, American Red Cross and other community-based nonprofits. In its fiscal year 2022, Del Monte Foods donated over 3 million pounds of food, with a value of over $1.5 million.

Team Member Volunteer Time and Donation Matching

Del Monte Foods proudly grows good by supporting the communities where team members live and work by providing product and financial donations, as well as volunteer time. In addition to providing team members with one full paid day per calendar year to devote to community service, the Employee Donation Matching Program matches team member donations to nonprofit organizations, helping them maximize their impact. In fiscal year 2022, team members donated $14,440 to nonprofits of their choice.

To learn more about how Del Monte Foods is growing good by nourishing communities, download the company's 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance Update.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Joyba®, Kitchen Basics®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

