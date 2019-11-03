Del Carmen Alvarado wins Superprestige Ruddervoorde women's race
Image 1 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 12
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) put in a flawless performance to win the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde on Sunday.
The Domincan-born Dutchwoman surged on the opening lap and never looked back to claim the victory over world champion Sanne Cant.
Katie Compton worked her way through the field after a slow start to take the final podium spot ahead of compatriot Katie Keough.
More to come!
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
0:47:15
2
Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:00:19
3
Katherine Compton (USA) Trek
0:00:38
4
Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
0:01:03
5
Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
0:01:36
6
Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro Cx
0:01:38
7
Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:01:43
8
Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
0:01:44
9
Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
0:02:04
10
Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
0:02:05
11
Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:02:20
12
Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads
0:02:30
13
Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx
0:02:33
14
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx
0:02:39
15
Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
0:03:11
16
Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv
0:03:32
17
Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:03:36
18
Sophie De Boer (Ned)
0:03:46
19
Puck Pieterse (Ned)
0:03:58
20
Christine Majerus (Lux)
0:04:18
21
Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:04:30
22
Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
0:04:47
23
Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
0:05:28
24
Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx
0:05:29
25
Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
26
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:06:30
27
Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
0:06:34
28
Stefanie Paul (Ger)
0:06:35
29
Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
0:06:41
30
Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
0:07:16
31
Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)
32
Julie De Wilde (Bel)
0:07:54
33
Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
34
Jinse Peeters (Bel)
0:08:46
35
Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
36
Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
37
Senne Knaven (Ned)
38
Isa Nomden (Ned)
39
Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
40
Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
41
Anja Nobus (Bel)
42
Xan Crees (GBr)
43
Julie Brouwers (Bel)
44
Shana Maes (Bel)
45
Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
46
Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
47
Marie Lynn (GBr)
48
Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
49
Aimée Schoe (Ned)
50
Kiona Dhont (Bel)
51
Lotte Baele (Bel)
52
Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
53
Ellie Dilks (GBr)
54
Tess Van Loy (Bel)
55
Nele De Vos (Bel)
56
Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
57
Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
58
Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
59
Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
60
Rosalie Janssens (Bel)
DNF
Rebecca Gross (USA)
DNF
Alderney Baker (GBr)
DNF
Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
DNF
Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
DNF
Katie Scott (GBr)
DNF
Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
DNF
Melissa Baker (GBr)