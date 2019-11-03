Del Carmen Alvarado wins Superprestige Ruddervoorde women's race

Image 1 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) wins in Ruddervoorde
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) wins in Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 2 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 3 of 12

Sanne Cant overcame injury and illness to take second
Sanne Cant overcame injury and illness to take second

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 4 of 12

Katie Compton (Trek) in third
Katie Compton (Trek) in third

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 5 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 6 of 12

Katie Keough was fourth
Katie Keough was fourth

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 7 of 12

Katie Compton (Trek)
Katie Compton (Trek)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 8 of 12

Shirin Van Anrooij
Shirin Van Anrooij

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 9 of 12

Katie Compton
Katie Compton

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 10 of 12

Ellen van Looy
Ellen van Looy

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 11 of 12

Sanne Cant, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Katie Compton on the podium
Sanne Cant, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Katie Compton on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 12 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) put in a flawless performance to win the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde on Sunday.

The Domincan-born Dutchwoman surged on the opening lap and never looked back to claim the victory over world champion Sanne Cant.

Katie Compton worked her way through the field after a slow start to take the final podium spot ahead of compatriot Katie Keough.

More to come!


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus

0:47:15

2

Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan

0:00:19

3

Katherine Compton (USA) Trek

0:00:38

4

Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld

0:01:03

5

Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777

0:01:36

6

Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro Cx

0:01:38

7

Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:01:43

8

Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)

0:01:44

9

Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777

0:02:04

10

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777

0:02:05

11

Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:02:20

12

Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads

0:02:30

13

Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx

0:02:33

14

Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx

0:02:39

15

Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)

0:03:11

16

Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv

0:03:32

17

Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:03:36

18

Sophie De Boer (Ned)

0:03:46

19

Puck Pieterse (Ned)

0:03:58

20

Christine Majerus (Lux)

0:04:18

21

Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan

0:04:30

22

Pauline Delhaye (Fra)

0:04:47

23

Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)

0:05:28

24

Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx

0:05:29

25

Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex

26

Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:06:30

27

Axelle Bellaert (Bel)

0:06:34

28

Stefanie Paul (Ger)

0:06:35

29

Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)

0:06:41

30

Monique Van De Ree (Ned)

0:07:16

31

Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)

32

Julie De Wilde (Bel)

0:07:54

33

Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing

34

Jinse Peeters (Bel)

0:08:46

35

Fiona Turnbull (GBr)

36

Sterre Vervloet (Bel)

37

Senne Knaven (Ned)

38

Isa Nomden (Ned)

39

Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)

40

Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)

41

Anja Nobus (Bel)

42

Xan Crees (GBr)

43

Julie Brouwers (Bel)

44

Shana Maes (Bel)

45

Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)

46

Meg De Bruyne (Bel)

47

Marie Lynn (GBr)

48

Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)

49

Aimée Schoe (Ned)

50

Kiona Dhont (Bel)

51

Lotte Baele (Bel)

52

Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

53

Ellie Dilks (GBr)

54

Tess Van Loy (Bel)

55

Nele De Vos (Bel)

56

Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)

57

Jo Blanchaert (Bel)

58

Naomi De Roeck (Bel)

59

Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)

60

Rosalie Janssens (Bel)

DNF

Rebecca Gross (USA)

DNF

Alderney Baker (GBr)

DNF

Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)

DNF

Ilse Pluimers (Ned)

DNF

Katie Scott (GBr)

DNF

Sara Beeckmans (Bel)

DNF

Melissa Baker (GBr)

