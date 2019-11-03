Del Carmen Alvarado wins Superprestige Ruddervoorde women's race

null

Image 1 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) wins in Ruddervoorde

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 2 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 3 of 12

Sanne Cant overcame injury and illness to take second

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 4 of 12

Katie Compton (Trek) in third

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 5 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 6 of 12

Katie Keough was fourth

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 7 of 12

Katie Compton (Trek)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 8 of 12

Shirin Van Anrooij

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 9 of 12

Katie Compton

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 10 of 12

Ellen van Looy

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 11 of 12

Sanne Cant, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Katie Compton on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 12 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) put in a flawless performance to win the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde on Sunday.

The Domincan-born Dutchwoman surged on the opening lap and never looked back to claim the victory over world champion Sanne Cant.

Katie Compton worked her way through the field after a slow start to take the final podium spot ahead of compatriot Katie Keough.

More to come!





Story continues